Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 867 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,726,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,956,000 after acquiring an additional 641,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,141,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 497,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

