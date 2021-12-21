Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

