Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

