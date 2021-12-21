Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

