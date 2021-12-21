JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JPSTF stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.
About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd.
