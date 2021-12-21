JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JPSTF stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Get JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. alerts:

About JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN POST BANK Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.