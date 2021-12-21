Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.02 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.