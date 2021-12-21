Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $95.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

