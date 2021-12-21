John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $53.64 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.