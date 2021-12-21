JRM Investment Counsel LLC Buys 59,407 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 5.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.24% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

