Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard Sells 757 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.24. 38,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

