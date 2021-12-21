Kadena Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $56.48 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $11.13 or 0.00022863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.42 or 0.08167613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.11 or 1.00081855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,839,330 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.