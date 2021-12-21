Kambria (KAT) Tops One Day Volume of $270,147.00

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Kambria coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kambria has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $270,147.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Buying and Selling Kambria

