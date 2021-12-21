Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. Katapult has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult during the third quarter valued at $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $6,085,000.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

