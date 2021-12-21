Key Financial Inc Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

