Key Financial Inc Has $67,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.70.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $374.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.43 and a 200-day moving average of $437.30. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

