Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

