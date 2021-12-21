Key Financial Inc Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

MCK opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.