Key Financial Inc Sells 965 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,197 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

