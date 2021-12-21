Kira Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $679,111.00 (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Kira Network has a market cap of $6.15 million and $679,111.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kira Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

