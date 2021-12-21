KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $385.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.96 and its 200-day moving average is $350.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.90.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

