Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $35,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10.

