Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

