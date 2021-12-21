Klingman & Associates LLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

