Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $660.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.04.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $661.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $624.35 and a 200-day moving average of $615.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

