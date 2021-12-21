Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,197,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 172,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,123,000 after acquiring an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORA opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.