Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

