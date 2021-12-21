Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR opened at $314.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $300.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

