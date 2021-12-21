LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.86 ($79.61).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €52.78 ($59.30) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €50.46 ($56.70) and a one year high of €67.38 ($75.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

