Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $938.87 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,965.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 95,159 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. 326,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

