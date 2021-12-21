Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 12,002 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 546,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 492,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.