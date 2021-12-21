Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

