Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

