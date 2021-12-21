Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,255,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.