LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $23.19

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.20. LendingClub shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 2,263 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,212,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

