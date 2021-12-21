Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Shares Down 1.3%

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 1,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 57,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,880,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 662,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 462,791 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,770,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 393,484 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 725,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

