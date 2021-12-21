Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases 580 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 52.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 31.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 11.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

