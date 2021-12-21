Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 1,250 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.22% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $845.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

