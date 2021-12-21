Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 7,085 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Enel Chile accounts for 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $47,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

