Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.01 and last traded at $147.72. 1,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

