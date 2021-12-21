Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.01 and last traded at $147.72. 1,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.21.
Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76.
In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.