Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

