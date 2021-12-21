Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CTO Steven Weiskircher Sells 13,733 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LQDT opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $755.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.