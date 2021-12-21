Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after buying an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $281.44 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.76 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

