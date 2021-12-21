LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.