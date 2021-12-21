LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

