Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.70. 13,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

