Lossless Market Capitalization Reaches $30.07 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $30.07 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

