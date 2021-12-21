LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Shares of LTC opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

