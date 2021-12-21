LuaSwap (LUA) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $272,557.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,818,077 coins and its circulating supply is 132,348,512 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

