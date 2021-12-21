Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.00. 14,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,510. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

