Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 156607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The firm has a market cap of C$205.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58.

In other news, Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$105,075.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$28,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,343 shares of company stock worth $169,506.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

